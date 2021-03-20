MetaHash (MHC) Trading 104% Higher Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 104% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00452998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00067498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00686067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,610,453,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,997,378 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.