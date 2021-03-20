Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

