Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.85.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

