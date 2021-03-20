Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 572 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,441,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $117.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,051 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

