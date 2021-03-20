Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 907 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $305.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.