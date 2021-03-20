Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,382 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

