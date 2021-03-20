Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,803,000 after acquiring an additional 351,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

