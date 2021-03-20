Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

