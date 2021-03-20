Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,178 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $31.27.

