MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Underweight”

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In related news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 1,364,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $272,870.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,270,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,696.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

