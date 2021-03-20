MediShares 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 69.7% against the US dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $18.83 million and $2.32 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00650366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034782 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

