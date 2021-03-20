McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.84

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.84 and last traded at $187.99, with a volume of 697428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

