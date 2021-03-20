McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1,991.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

MCK opened at $189.77 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $113.71 and a 1-year high of $191.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

