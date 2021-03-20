Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

