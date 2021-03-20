Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $7.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. 3,300,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,136. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

