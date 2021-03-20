Martkist Market Cap Tops $111,935.46 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Martkist coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a total market capitalization of $111,935.46 and approximately $1,474.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Martkist has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006016 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,967,348 coins and its circulating supply is 15,779,348 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist

