MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $526.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $526.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $510.12 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.