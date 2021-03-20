Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,952 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

