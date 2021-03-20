Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,726 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

REGI stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

