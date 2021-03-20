Magnetar Financial LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,460 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,631,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Several research analysts have commented on IMTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

