Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

