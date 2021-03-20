Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,328 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $137.23 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.71 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

