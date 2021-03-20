Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.71

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$118.71 and last traded at C$118.06, with a volume of 144860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.10.

MG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$104.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.73. The firm has a market cap of C$34.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93. Insiders have sold a total of 326,901 shares of company stock valued at $34,862,303 over the last 90 days.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

