Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 423.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

MMP opened at $44.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.