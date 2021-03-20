MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 897,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.