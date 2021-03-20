MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.47.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
MAG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 897,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.19.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
