Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $161.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter worth $135,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

