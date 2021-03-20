Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Critical Comparison

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Braskem and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braskem currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.42 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -7.91 Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mace Security International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Braskem on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

