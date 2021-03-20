Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

LXFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Luxfer stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $582.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

