Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.96.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.10. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.78.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Paul Mcrae bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,612.50.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.