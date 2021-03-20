Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.96.
Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.10. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.78.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
