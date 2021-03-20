LUKSO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.83 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $16.50 or 0.00028151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $62.77 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

