LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,578 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.