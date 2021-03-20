LPL Financial LLC Has $38.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $374.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.49 and a 52 week high of $420.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

