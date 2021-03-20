LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,083 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $34,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

