Lorna Nagler Sells 4,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $321.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.62.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
