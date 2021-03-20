Lorna Nagler Sells 4,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $321.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

