Loopring Market Cap Tops $716.73 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $716.73 million and $45.43 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00639375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,603,056 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

