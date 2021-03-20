Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paylocity by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.