Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,188 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.