Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,022 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

