Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NYSE EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

