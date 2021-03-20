Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,612 shares of company stock worth $63,165,740. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

