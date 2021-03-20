Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

