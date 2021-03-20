Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.30

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 80022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $561.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 1,674,235 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,741 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

