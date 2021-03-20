Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) PT Raised to $30.00

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

LEVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

