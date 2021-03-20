Leonardo DRS, Inc. Plans $670 Million IPO for March 24th (DRS)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) is planning to raise $670 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, March 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 31,900,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last year, Leonardo DRS, Inc. generated $2.8 billion in revenue and $85 million in net income. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a market cap of $3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P.Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and Credit Agricole CIB, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG and UniCredit Capital Markets were co-managers.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “DRS is a leading provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space and cyber domains. Our diverse array of defense systems and solutions is offered to all branches of the U.S. military, major aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies and international military customers for deployment on a wide range of military platforms. We focus our capabilities in areas of critical importance to the U.S. military such as sensing, electronic warfare (“EW”), cyber security, network computing, communications, force protection and electrical power conversion and propulsion. Our alignment with the nation’s top defense priorities has allowed us to achieve a 12% compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) in revenues from the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, through the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. “.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. was founded in 1969 and has 6500 employees. The company is located at 2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000 Arlington, Virginia 22202 and can be reached via phone at (703) 416-8000.

