Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $996,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

