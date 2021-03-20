Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $172,472,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares in the company, valued at $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,539,440 shares of company stock worth $244,356,558.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

