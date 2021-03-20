Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Incyte by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

