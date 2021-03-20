Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000.

BLW opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

