Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 249.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Qorvo stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.