Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

